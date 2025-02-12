Queensland gaming revenue rises in January

Gross revenue for January reached AU$303.1m (US$190.2m).

Australia.- DWS Hospitality Specialists has reported that gaming revenue in Queensland in January was up 9.6 per cent in year-on-year terms to AU$303.1m (US$190.2m). The figure was down 6.1 per cent sequentially. Clubs’ market share was 45 per cent and hotels’ share was 55 per cent.

Metered wins at clubs rose by 11 per cent in year-on-year terms, while hotels’ metered wins increased by 8.45 per cent. The majority of local government areas saw an increase in year-on-year terms. Gladstone had the highest at 19.2 per cent, followed by Rockhampton (15.6 per cent) and Ipswich (13.8 per cent). In terms of average daily revenue, Logan, Ipswich and Brisbane were the highest performers.

Analyst Justine Channing said: “Clubs have been lifting consistently against hotels since July last year which suggests customers can see a ‘value advantage’ in heading to their local club.

“This was the third straight month of increases in discretionary spending, so people are adjusting to their cost of living changes, and I’m sure some of the benefits with energy rebates are assisting. This is important for gaming in particular because players pay all their bills and living expenses first before they decide what to do with their left over cash and this informs their gaming budget if they enjoy playing as entertainment.”