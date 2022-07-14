Queensland gaming revenue up 17.3% in June

According to analysts, the majority of revenue came from the hotel sector. Clubs represented only 41.7 per cent of the market.

Australia.- Wohlsen Consulting has reported that gaming revenue at Queensland’s hotels and clubs was up 17.3 per cent year on year in June to AU$253.2 (US$171.3m). However, the figure was down 3 per cent when compared to the previous month, when gaming revenue came in at AU$260.87m (US$176.4m).

The hotel market share rose from 56.8 per cent to 58.3 per cent month on month, while the club market share fell from 43.2 per cent to 41.7 per cent. Figures do not include casino revenue. There are currently 40,212 machines in operation, each with an average daily income of AU$210.

Authorities have recently announced the introduction of legislative reforms to the Queensland casino regulatory framework. The Casino Control and Other Legislation Amendment Bill 2022 proposes tougher gambling laws, higher penalties and more gambling harm minimisation measures.

Further legislative changes may be considered following the completion of the ongoing investigation into The Star Entertainment Group. A review of the company’s suitability to hold a licence in the state started this month.