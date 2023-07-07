Primorye gambling zone received over 146,000 visitors in Q1

The number of visitors to the Primorye gambling zone grew by 36 per cent year-on-year.

Russia.- The Development Corporation of Primorsky Region JSC has reported that the Primorye gambling zone in Russia’s far east received more than 146,000 visitors in the first quarter of the year. The figure was up 36 per cent in year-on-year terms and up 24.6 per cent when compared to the preceding quarter.

The average monthly figure was 48,690 visitors, with the highest number of arrivals in March (53,322). Among the visitors, 11 per cent were identified as foreign tourists, primarily from Uzbekistan (3,783 visitors) and China (2,859). Noteworthy feeder markets for international visitors also included Japan, India and Vietnam.

There are currently two casinos in the Primorye Gambling Zone. Summit Ascent’s Tigre de Cristal opened in 2015. It was followed almost five years later by Shambhala, which opened at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. In 2022, local authorities reported over 463,000 visitors, up by 19.2 per cent compared to 2021.