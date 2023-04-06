Primorye gambling zone saw 19.2% rise in visitors in 2022

The Primorye gambling zone in Russia received 463,000 visitors in 2022 despite economic and geopolitical challenges.

Russia.- The Development Corporation of Primorsky Region JSC has reported that the Primorye gambling zone in Russia’s far east received over 463,000 visitors last year, up by 19.2 per cent compared to 2021. This figure translates to an average of around 38,600 visitors per month despite economic and geopolitical challenges.

According to the Development Corporation of Primorsky Region JSC, 13 per cent of visitors were foreign tourists, the majority from China and South Korea. There are currently two casinos in the Primorye Gambling Zone in Russia. Summit Ascent’s Tigre de Cristal opened to the public in 2015. It was followed almost five years later by Shambhala, which opened at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Summit Ascent has reported a 37.3 per cent increase in net revenue from gaming operations at Tigre de Cristal in 2022 at HK$340.9m (US$43.4m). However, the company noted that sanctions and travel alerts, as well as the lack of resumed international flights to key international destinations, pose operational challenges for the company.

Last March, NagaCorp announced the suspension of its gaming resort’s development in Primorye due to uncertainties. The company didn’t provide more details but it’s likely that it was the result of sanctions against Russia.