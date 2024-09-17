PNP ordered to arrest former Philippine presidential spokesperson

Harry Roque refused to cooperate with authorities.

The Philippines.- The House of Representatives (HOR) has instructed the Philippine National Police (PNP) to arrest the former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque for defying a contempt order. The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) carried out searches at two addresses in Metro Manila but could not locate him. The order was issued at his office in Makati.

Roque was held in contempt and directed to be detained at the HOR building for failing to submit subpoenaed documents related to alleged links to offshore gaming operators. The requested documents include his Statements of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth and records related to his family firm, Biancham Holdings, and a land transaction in Parañaque City.

In July, Alejandro H. Tengco, chairman and CEO of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR), told the Senate inquiry into illegal gambling operators that Roque and Cassandra Li Ong, a representative of Lucky South 99, had visited his office to discuss unpaid arrears. Tengco said Roque never exerted pressure on PAGCOR and did not follow up on the matter, but Roque was listed as the legal head in an organisational chart submitted by the company.

Roque said at the time: “As stated by PAGCOR chairman Alejandro Tengco, I requested a rescheduling of arrears payment for a lessee and principal of my client Whirlwind Corporation. My client provided services to Lucky South, which at that time held a valid licence from PAGCOR. I want to make it clear that I did not authorise nor was I informed of my name being included in any submission by Lucky South to the PAGCOR regarding licence renewal.”