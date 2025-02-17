PIN-UP Global will participate in AIBC Eurasia in Dubai in a new Meeting Hub format

The company’s delegation will focus on fostering strategic partnerships through its advanced B2B products, solutions and career opportunities.

Press release.- PIN-UP Global announced its participation in AIBC Eurasia, a premier technology conference taking place from February 23 to 25 in Dubai. This year, the holding introduces an innovative Meeting Hub format, designed to facilitate high-level business networking in a dedicated professional environment.

The holding’s delegation will focus on fostering strategic partnerships through its advanced B2B products, solutions and career opportunities. The event will also provide a platform for discussions with representatives from PIN-UP.INVESTMENTS, who will be available to explore potential collaborations and investment prospects.

As part of its strategic presence at AIBC Eurasia, PIN-UP Global introduces an innovative participation format with its Meeting Hub concept — a sophisticated business space located at zone 106D. Moving beyond traditional exhibition stands, this pioneering approach provides the holding’s extensive delegation with a dedicated environment for high-level networking and negotiations. The Meeting Hub features private meeting rooms for confidential negotiations, an open networking space, and a hospitality zone with a dedicated reception. To ensure productive discussions, PIN-UP Global encourages partners and industry leaders to schedule their meetings in advance.

The networking zone will be accessible by invitation only, serving as a professional venue for pre-scheduled meetings with partners and industry leaders. Delegates from PIN-UP Global will be available for strategic discussions.

In addition, during the event, there will be an opportunity to schedule a meeting with the HR team to learn about open positions and career opportunities at PIN-UP Global.

To secure a meeting with PIN-UP Global’s team during AIBC Eurasia, attendees can schedule appointments in advance or arrange meetings directly at the Meeting Hub, where interactive tablets at the reception allow visitors to check delegate availability in real-time, access digital business cards, and coordinate meetings on the spot.