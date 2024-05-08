Philippines receives over 2m visitors in first four months of 2024

South Korea continues to be the biggest source of visitors to the country.

The Philippines.- The Department of Tourism (DOT) has reported that the Philippines received 2,010,522 international visitor arrivals this year up to April 24. The figure was up 15.11 per cent from the same period last year. Some 94.21 per cent were foreign citizens and 5.79 per cent were Filipinos living overseas.

South Korea remains the country’s biggest source market at 27.19 per cent or 546,726 arrivals, followed by the United States (15.71 per cent), China with (6.49 per cent), Japan (6.13 per cent) and Australia (4.38 per cent). Canada, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Germany ranked sixth to tenth, respectively.

Christina Frasco, secretary of the DOT, said: “The Department of Tourism sees a positive trajectory for the country’s international tourist arrivals this year. We are glad that the collaboration and collective effort and hard work are materializing into figures that are beneficial for the entire industry.

“We are hopeful that with more investments in tourism infrastructure as well as much needed increase in connectivity as well as improvements in air, land, and sea infrastructure and accessibility, the numbers can further increase.”

For 2024, the Philippines aims to attract 7.7 million arrivals. Last year, it received 5.45 million international visitors.