Philippines receives 2.4m visitors in first five months of 2024

The Philippines.- The Department of Tourism (DOT) has reported that the Philippines received 2.4m international visitor arrivals in the first five months of the year. The figure was up 16.3 per cent from the same period last year. Some 93.4 per cent were foreign citizens, including Filipinos living overseas.

South Korea remains the country’s biggest source market at 26.6 per cent or 682,362 arrivals. The figure was up 22.1 per cent when compared to last year. The United States is the second-biggest source market with 403,721 arrivals, 15.7 per cent of all arrivals. It was followed by China (168,628 visitors) and Japan (158,461)

For 2024, the Philippines aims to attract 7.7 million arrivals. Last year, it received 5.45 million international visitors.