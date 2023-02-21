Philippines police provide update on actions against e-sabong

The Philippine National Police continues its work against e-sabong operations.

The Philippines.- The Philippine National Police (PNP) Anti-Cybercrime Group (ACG) has reported that it has taken down 236 websites, Facebook pages, chat groups and accounts related to e-sabong. It comes after the government suspended legal e-sabong (online cockfighting) last May.

According to the The Manila Bulletin PNP chief General Rodolfo Azurin Jr said: “The PNP is taking decisive action to address the root cause of this controversy by continuing to monitor online cockfighting activities. At present, ACG is closely monitoring other online platforms and mobile applications catering this e-sabong game.”

Meanwhile, the PNP is searching for six security personnel from Manila Arena who were allegedly involved in a kidnapping in January last year. The PNP is reportedly negotiating with the family of one of the security guards. A PHP1m reward has been offered for each guard.

Azurin said: “The offer of a reward aims to hasten the arrest of these wanted persons by encouraging the public to provide information that will lead to their arrest.”

Some 34 people, including a master agent abducted in Laguna, are still missing in suspected kidnapping cases related to e-sabong.