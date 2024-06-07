Philippines: police chief relieved after raid on illegal gambling operator

The Philippine National Police (PNP) is investigating if local police were negligent in detecting the illegal operation.

The Philippines.- The police chief in Porac town, Pampanga, has been relieved from his post following the raid on an illegal offshore gambling business that ended with the rescue of 187 workers, including 158 foreigners (Chinese, Vietnamese, Malaysians, Myanmarese and Koreans).

The Philippine National Police (PNP) said it would investigate the local police’s failure to detect the illegal facility. Spokesperson Jean Fajardo said the gaming operation had been operating without a licence from the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (PAGCOR).

The raid took place on Tuesday night (June 4) at the Lucky South 99 compound on Friendship Highway in Angeles City. A search warrant was issued by the Malolos City Regional Trial Court Branch 14 based on reports of human trafficking, torture and scams.

On May 22, the gaming operator had been notified by PAGCOR that its application to operate as an internet gaming establishment had been denied and its POGO licence had expired.

In May, senator Win Gatchalian introduced Senate Bill 2689, seeking to prohibit the operations of offshore gaming companies. This bill aims to repeal Republic Act 11590, which was enacted on September 22, 2021 by former president Rodrigo Duterte.