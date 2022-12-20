Philippines: police bust two alleged illegal online casinos

A total of 15 suspects have been arrested in Laguna’s Biñan City.

The Philippines.- The Philippine National Police (PNP) have arrested a total of 15 people in operations against two alleged illegal online casinos in Laguna’s Biñan City. One venue was reportedly disguised as a convenience store and the other as a repair shop.

Police seized desktop computers and other equipment, according to 24 Oras. Neither venue had a licence from the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) authorising them to offer online gambling. Police have also linked them to SMS scams.

Laguna PPO provincial director colonel Randy Glen Silvio said: “Based on the arrests, they earn PHP3,500 weekly. If a player loses, they get 50 per cent. So if someone loses PHP1m, they’ll have P500,000.”