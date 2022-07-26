Focus Asia Pacific | South East Asia | Finance

Philippines GGR may not return to pre-pandemic levels until 2026

GGR in 2019 reached a record PHP256bn (US$4.6bn).
GGR in 2019 reached a record PHP256bn (US$4.6bn).
07/26/22

PAGCOR is expecting a slow recovery helped by pent-up demand.

The Philippines.- Daniel Cecilio, licensing and regulatory group chief of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) has told Reuters he believes gaming revenue in the Philippines will recover to pre-pandemic levels, or surpass them, by 2026 as player confidence slowly returns.

In 2019, The Philippine’s gross gaming revenues (GGR) was a record PHP256bn (US$4.6bn). However, in 2020 revenue plummeted to around PHP100bn due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In 2021, revenue was even lower, at PHP96.54bn. However, in the first quarter of 2022, revenue was up 14.8 per cent quarter-on-quarter, from PHP28.54bn (US$555.2m) to PHP32.75bn (US$ 626.9). The improvement coincided with a relaxation in the Covid-19 countermeasures as casinos returned to full capacity in March.

Cecilio predicts that annual GGR could reach PHP256bn or more by 2026, with land-based casinos contributing PHP146bn. He said the industry’s recovery will be driven by pent-up demand and a return to confidence among domestic and foreign players.

In April, banking group Morgan Stanley had predicted GGR at Philippine casinos could reach 85 per cent of pre-pandemic levels by the fourth quarter of this year.

In this article:
gambling land-based casino

Latest Articles

Latest Finance news from Australasia

Latest Finance news from East Asia

Latest Finance news from South Asia

Latest Finance news from South East Asia

Latest Finance news from Elsewhere