Philippines: 12 arrested for alleged illegal gambling

Police in Bacolod City have arrested twelve people for allegedly playing bingo outside a house.

The Philippines.- Twelve people have been detained by the San Enrique Police Department on suspicion of illegal gambling. Those arrested are accused of playing bingo outside a residence in Sibucao, Barangay, San Enrique, Negros Occidental at around 4pm on Wednesday (November 30).

One person is said to have escaped and is being searched for by the police. Officers seized PHP251.55 and bingo cards. The 12 suspects have been charged with violating Presidential Decree 1602 on gambling.

A week ago, six suspected gamblers were arrested in Cebu as police continue to fight illegal gambling in Central Visayas. Three people were arrested in the southern city of San Fernando and three in Tabogon, North Cebu. Officers allege that they were involved in illegal swertres operations without authorisation from the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO).