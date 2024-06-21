Philippine senator calls for Bamban mayor to be deported

Sherwin Gatchalian says Alice Guo is a Chinese citizen.

The Philippines.- Senator Sherwin Gatchalian has called for Alice Guo, the suspended mayor of Bamban, Tarlac, to be deported to China. During an interview on ANC, he said Guo has lied in claiming she was born in the Philippines, and that a Chinese passport under the name Guo Hua Ping indicates that she is a Chinese citizen born in Fujian.

He claimed that she used a fake Philippine birth certificate and that her passport should be revoked. This would mean she needed a visa, and her Special Investor’s Resident Visa (SIRV) was cancelled in 2011.

The Senate committee investigating Guo’s involvement in an illegal offshore gaming business is to consult with the Chinese embassy in Manila through the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) in a bid to verify Guo’s identity.

Earlier this week, the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) announced that criminal charges are to be filed against Guo.