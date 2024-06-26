Philippine policeman investigated over response to illegal gambling operations

Jose Hidalgo Jr. is under investigation.

The Philippines.- The head of the Central Luzon Police Regional Office, brigadier general Jose Hidalgo Jr is under investigation due to illegal offshore gaming and scam operators within his jurisdiction. There have been several reports of killings that went unaddressed.

During a press conference at Camp Crame in Quezon City, Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Rommel Francisco Marbil said the accountability of the regional director is being questioned because reports on the incidents were not adequately investigated. This investigation has led to the dismissal of the entire personnel roster at the Bamban, Tarlac Municipal Police Station, the chief of police in Porac, Pampanga, and the director of the Pampanga Police Provincial Office.

Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has instructed the PNP and local government units to collaborate in curbing illegal gaming and scam businesses.

