PNP chief warns officers against protecting illegal gaming operations

General Rommel Francisco Marbil has warned that police personnel will face disciplinary action.

The Philippines.- National police chief general Rommel Francisco Marbil has warned that officers found protecting offshore gaming operators will face disciplinary action. He stressed the importance of integrity in the force, urging officers to maintain ethical standards.

Marbil noted that the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) and the Anti-Cybercrime Group (ACG) have played key roles in dismantling illegal operators.

Two weeks ago, the Chinese Embassy in Manila called on the Philippines to prohibit offshore gaming operators. It said nearly 3,000 Chinese nationals had been implicated in crimes such as telecom fraud related to offshore gaming operators since 2018. Several Philippine lawmakers are calling for a ban on offshore gaming companies.