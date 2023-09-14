Philippine authorities monitor Chinese workers for covert activities

Authorities in the Philippines are debating whether to ban POGOs.

The defence secretary has commented on the number of Chinese nationals working in government infrastructure projects.

The Philippines.- Defence secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr has stressed that the government is keeping an eye on Chinese nationals employed by state-owned Chinese companies who are participating in government infrastructure projects. According to The Inquirer, he said they were being monitored for potential covert acts.

Teodoro Jr raised concerns about the security risks posed by the substantial presence of foreign workers and potential job displacement among Filipinos. While he didn’t mention gaming, offshore gaming operators were one of the initial sources of the increase in Chinese workers in the country.

In 2020, only a quarter of the 120,000 POGO workers were Filipino. Finance secretary Benjamin Diokno has supported a move to ban POGOs, despite the potential implications for government revenue. The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp (PAGCOR) initiated a review of POGO licensing, requiring all licensees and service providers to reapply for licenses by September 17.