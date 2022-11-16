Paul Baker steps down as Grand Lisboa Palace president

Paul Baker took over as president of Grand Lisboa Palace in 2018 and oversaw the launch of the property in July 2021.

Macau.- Paul Baker has resigned as president of Grand Lisboa Palace, a unit of gaming operator SJM Holdings Ltd. He will leave the position in December. The reason for Baker’s departure was not revealed, but some other employees have tendered resignations in recent days due to personal reasons.

Baker has been the property’s president since 2018 and oversaw the opening of Grand Lisboa Palace Phase I in July 2021, when SJM allocated the venue 118 gaming tables from other properties.

Prior to joining SJM Resorts, Baker was the deputy chief operating officer of Genting Malaysia Berhad from 2014 to 2018. He also served as executive vice president of resort operations at Wynn Macau from 2013 to 2014.

According to GGRAsia, other executives that have recently left Grand Lisboa Palace include Lu Tsai, vice president of casino marketing and Vince Leat, vice president of loyalty marketing and customer relationship management.

SJM Holdings has reported a net loss of HK$1.89bn (US$241.5m) for the third quarter of the year. The Grand Lisboa Palace reported gross revenue of HK$115m (US$14.7m), including gross gaming revenue of HK$46m (US$5.9m) and non-gaming revenue of HK$69m (US$8.8m).

When complete, Grand Lisboa Palace will have around 2,000 hotel rooms split between three venues: The Lisboa Palace Hotel, Palazzo Versace Macau, and Karl Lagerfeld Hotel luxury boutique hotel. It will also have 27,000 square metres of gaming floor space (290,000 sq ft) for up to 700 gaming tables and 1,200 electronic gaming machines.