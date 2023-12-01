Paradise Co casino revenue down 6.2% sequentially in November

Casino revenue was KRW56.58bn (US$43.3m).

South Korea.- Paradise Co has shared its financial results for November. It reported a 6.23 per cent month-on-month decline in casino revenue from KRW61.01bn (US$45.8m) to KRW56.58bn (US$43.3m). When compared year-on-year, revenue was up by 43.8 per cent.

Table gaming revenue fell by 7.8 per cent month-on-month, from KRW57.20bn (US$42.9m) to KRW52.1.bn (US$39.87m). The figure was up 46.1 per cent when compared to last year. Gaming revenue generated from slots was up 17.7 per cent month-on-month and 21.6 per cent year-on-year at KRW4.48bn (US$3.43m). The table drop was KRW545.52bn (US$417.56m), level sequentially but up 48.6 per cent year-on-year.

For the first eleven months of 2023, Paradise Co’s aggregate casino revenue reached nearly KRW681.37bn US$521.544bn), up 125 per cent year-on-year. Revenue from table games was up 132.5 per cent to KRW638.38bn (US$488.74m), while revenue from machines was up 52.2 per cent to KRW42.99bn (US$32.9m). The drop in table sales was up 131.6 per cent year-on-year to KRW5.59tn (US$4.28bn).

