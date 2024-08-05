PAOCC says the Philippines has deported 1,698 illegal gaming workers since May 2023

Workers who have been deported cannot return to the Philippines.

The Philippines.- Winston Casio, an official from the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC), has reported that 1,698 foreign nationals working in illegal offshore gaming operators have been deported since May 4, 2023. During an interview on state-run PTV-4, Casio said those deported are now blacklisted and cannot return to the Philippines.

Some 30,000 expatriates working in legal offshore gaming firms and facing deportation may return. Casio said a meeting would be held at Malacañan Palace in Manila to discuss ways to ensure more immediate deportation.

The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) is to stop offshore gaming operators from operating by the end of the year. The Bureau of Immigration (BI) said offshore gaming workers will have 59 days to leave the country upon the dissolution of the companies that employ them.

