PAGCOR warns against fake website

The website claims to issue gaming licences and accreditations using fake forms and content.

The Philippines.- The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) has issued a warning to the public over a fake website that claims to provide gaming licences and accreditations using counterfeit documents and information. The regulator claims the site is being operated by scammers.

Alejandro Tengco, PAGCOR’s chairman and CEO, said to avoid any downloads or transactions via www.pagcorphilippines.com. He said that the content is “spurious” and not representative of PAGCOR and that the accreditation forms bear a signature that is “clearly a forgery.”

Tengco said: “We have reported this incident to the Department of Information and Communications Technology. We are also working to identify the persons behind this fraud and we shall go after them with the full force and extent of the law.”

According to Tengco, the fake website was created on Saturday, February 22, when PAGCOR was not in operation. He said: “It is clearly intended to fool people, particularly those who are seeking licenses to operate from PAGCOR. If you want to transact with PAGCOR, our legitimate and only website is www.pagcor.ph.”

PAGCOR CEO defends Philippines’ Special Class Business Process Outsourcing companies

Last Wednesday (February 19), Alejandro Tengco reaffirmed his support for the country’s Special Class Business Process Outsourcing (SCBPOs) companies. During a speech, Tengco said the SCBPOs provide “thousands of quality jobs for Filipinos” and that PAGCOR will continue its advocacy.

He said: “We recognise the immense contribution of the SCBPOs in creating thousands of jobs for our countrymen, and we thank our foreign investors for recognizing the unique talent of our workers who provide excellent outsourced services for them.”

Tengco said SCBPOs are like ordinary BPOs that support business operations but are licensed by PAGCOR because they cater to gaming companies abroad. He said: “The only difference from regular BPOs is that SCBPOs support the operations of legitimate gaming companies overseas, many of which are listed firms, by providing human resource, marketing, graphic design, accounting and other back office work.

“We also make sure that the SCBPOs are not directly engaged in gaming operations such as taking or soliciting bets.”

According to PAGCOR, the SCBPO sector “employs close to 5,000 local workers”. Firms are mandated to hire Filipinos for at least 95 per cent of their workforce.

Tengco added: “This industry has so much potential, and we are fully committed to its growth and capability to generate more employment for our people.”

In November, Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) director Winnie Quidato warned that some companies had disguised themselves as business process outsourcing (BPO) companies to evade the ban on offshore gaming operators.