PAGCOR to help fund construction and upgrade of Philippine Military Academy facilities

The Philippines.- The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (PAGCOR) has pledged financial support for the construction and upgrade of facilities at the Philippine Military Academy (PMA). During this year’s PMA Alumni Homecoming ceremony, Alejandro Tengco, PAGCOR’s chairman and CEO, said the agency will help build a new Candidate Control Liaison Office, a modern warfare laboratory, more facilities for the PMA Sports Complex and patient transport vehicles.

The Candidate Control Liaison Office at the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Medical Center compound in Quezon City, is where successful PMA applicants undergo a complete physical exam before entering the academy in Baguio.

During his speech, Tengco said: “We were informed that this office is now in a serious state of deterioration and is in dire need of renovation. So today, we are affirming our commitment to help fund the construction of the new PMA Candidate Control Liaison Office even if the PMA management has not yet formally requested it.”

PMA superintendent vice admiral Caesar Bernard Valencia said: “We are ecstatic that PMA will be continuing its collaboration with PAGCOR. As Chairman Tengco said, PMA and PAGCOR share a strong history of collaboration, and we are happy to continue that partnership.

“Next year, we will be working on a new curriculum and we will delve mainly into electronic warfare, cyber warfare and artificial intelligence. For us to do that, we need a bigger venue where cadets can test theories they learn in class.”

Contributions from PAGCOR in the past have included a PHP105m grant in 2012 for the PMA Sports Complex. In 2019, Solaire’s Bloomberry Cultural Foundation donated an extra PHP80m to repair cadet barracks that were beginning to deteriorate.

PAGCOR and its licensees also financed the construction of the Veterans Memorial Medical Center Magiting Veterans Wing, a PHP53.22m dormitory for watchers at V. Luna Medical Center, and a Multi-Purpose Office Building for the PMA Alumni Association.