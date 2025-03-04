PAGCOR opens first socio-civic centre in Occidental Mindoro

The new facility was built with PHP50m (US$865,000) in funding from PAGCOR.

The Philippines.- The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) has inaugurated a civic centre in Occidental Mindoro. It’s the province’s first PAGCOR-funded socio-civic centre.

The two-storey building was constructed with a PHP50m (US$865,000) grant from PAGCOR for residents of Mamburao’s 15 barangays as well as those from neighbouring municipalities.

Occidental Mindoro governor Eduardo B. Gadiano, who led the unveiling of the facility with PAGCOR VP for corporate social responsibility Ramon Stephen R. Villaflor, said: “We are deeply grateful to PAGCOR for bringing the first socio-civic centre to Occidental Mindoro. This facility will greatly support various community initiatives and will provide a safe refuge during severe weather conditions.”

Ramon Stephen Villaflor, PAGCOR’s VP for Corporate Social Responsibility Group, (left) and Occidental Mindoro Governor Eduardo Gadiano (right) unveil the marker of the two-storey socio-civic center in Mamburao, Occidental Mindoro

He added: “When not used as a venue for socio-civic events and as an evacuation facility during calamities, we can rent out this space to individuals and organisations and generate revenues for the building’s maintenance.”

Villaflor said: “This socio-civic centre project is a testament to PAGCOR’s commitment to contribute to nation-building. It is also our response to the call of the people from Occidental Mindoro to have a facility that will not only serve as a shelter during calamities but also as a venue for community development and fundraising efforts.”

To date, PAGCOR has completed and inaugurated 45 socio-civic centres nationwide, with 28 more facilities nearing completion.

Philippine GGR to reach up to US$8.3bn in 2025, PAGCOR chairman says

Alejandro Tengco, PAGCOR’s chairman and CEO, expects the country’s gross gaming revenue (GGR) to reach between PHP450bn (US$7.77bn) and PHP480bn (US$8.3bn) this year, setting a new record. The projection is supported by the PHP40bn (US$690.7m) in GGR reported in January, an increase from PHP28.5bn (US$492.1m) in the same month last year.

Tengo said the growth will be mainly due to improved performance in the electronic games sector. He said: “I believe it [growth in GGR] will come from e-gaming and I believe the trend in January will continue.

“E-games we continue to attract that unregistered to register because of the rates that are now comparable to the license fees of online gaming jurisdictions around the world. We will continue to accept unregistered to register so that is where growth will come from, and as I said, the IRs are gaining momentum.”