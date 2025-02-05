PAGCOR opens two new socio-civic centres in Maragusan and New Bataan

The new facilities were built with PHP50m (US$862,000) in funding from PAGCOR.

The Philippines.- The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) has inaugurated two civic centres in the mountainside towns of Maragusan and New Bataan. The towns are frequently hit by natural disasters.

The new facilities were constructed with a PHP50m (US$862,000) grant from PAGCOR and will serve as safe shelters during emergencies as well as venues for various socio-economic activities of the communities.

Maragusan is located about four hours from Davao City and has around 65,000 residents. It is very vulnerable to landslides. For years, residents have sought shelter in public schools during storms and other disasters, which often disrupt classes.

PAGCOR Vice President Ramon Stephen Villaflor (third from right) and Maragusan Mayor Angelito Cabalquinto (third from left) led the ribbon-cutting for the new two-story socio-civic center in Barangay Mapawa. They were joined by PAGCOR officers and local government officials. Source: PAGCOR

Former Maragusan mayor Maricel Vendiola said: “This facility is a significant help to the locals who need to evacuate their homes during disaster situations. Classes in public schools will no longer be interrupted; at the same time, this structure will serve as a venue for promoting our local government’s projects and activities.”

The current mayor Angelito Cabalquinto said: “I am very excited to utilize this facility for our economic and livelihood programs. This will also help our local government generate additional revenues for our operations.”

PAGCOR vice president for corporate social responsibility group Ramon Stephen Villaflor led the unveiling. He said that Maragusan and New Bataan were the only municipalities in Davao de Oro, formerly Compostela Valley, to get socio-civic centres under the agency’s funding.

Ramon Stephen Villaflor, PAGCOR’s VP for Corporate Social Responsibility Group (fifth from left) congratulates New Bataan Mayor Geraldford Balbin during the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the socio-civic centre in Barangay Panag. Source: PAGCOR.

To date, PAGCOR has completed and inaugurated 43 socio-civic centres nationwide, with 29 more facilities nearing completion.

