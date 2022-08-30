PAGCOR funds new multi-purpose evacuation centre in Eastern Samar town

PAGCOR has earmarked a total of PHP3.5bn for the construction of MPECs in 77 sites nationwide.

PAGCOR has announced the construction of a multi-purpose evacuation centre in Eastern Visayas.

The Philippines.- The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) has announced it has funded the construction of a state-of-the-art Multi-Purpose Evacuation Centre (MPEC) in Barangay 2 Poblacion, Eastern Visayas.

There is a three-hour boat ride from Dolores town to the municipality of Maslog, located 35 kilometres from the national highway, which makes it difficult for relief volunteers to reach its more than 6,000 residents quickly when natural disasters strike.

Heraclio Santiago, Maslog Municipal mayor said during the groundbreaking ceremony for the two-storey PAGCOR MPEC: “Having a modern and permanent facility dedicated for evacuation purposes was something that we could only wish for in the past.”

PHP3.5bn has been allocated by PAGCOR for the construction of MPECs in 77 locations nationwide. PHPP2.099bn of this amount has already been released to local government units.

To date, a total of 15 evacuation facilities were completed in various parts of the country including those in the provinces of Pangasinan, Aurora, Pampanga, Tarlac, Quezon, Albay, Camarines Sur, and Capiz.

Philippines president appoints new PAGCOR CEO and COO

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr has recently announced Alejandro H. Tengco will replace Andrea Domingo as head of the regulator.

Tengco is a former vice mayor of Malolos, Bulacan. He also worked as a special assistant of businessman Anthony “Tonyboy” Cojuangco, Tiger Resort Leisure Entertainment Inc (TRLEI) board’s chairman. Cojuangco is part of Kazuo Okada’s team that took control of Okada Manila in May.

Meanwhile, Juanito L. Sanosa, Jr has been named president and chief operating officer of the regulator. Gilbert Cesar C. Remulla, Engr. Francis Democrito C. Concordia and Jose Maria C. Ortega have been appointed as members of the board of directors.