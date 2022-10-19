PAGCOR distributes PHP19.5m in grants

The regulator has made financial grants to various organisations and local government institutions.

The Philippines.- The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) has donated PHP19.5m (US$331m) to organisations and local government institutions.

The recipients are the Kaginhawaan Development Institute (KDI), Organization of Student Services Educators (OSSEI), Wounded Soldiers Agriculture Cooperative (WSAC), Provincial Government of Isabela and Barangay Bautista, City of San Pablo, Laguna.

KDI, a non-stock, non-profit organization that caters to poor farmers, fisher folk, indigenous people, women and children received PHP12.5m. Arvin Carlom, KDI’s chief operating officer and programme manager, said the grant will be used for the Integrated Livelihood Expansion for Marketing and Agri-Learning Program.

Meanwhile, the WSAC, a cooperative that helps disabled soldiers who were wounded in action, received PHP1.83m. The donation will be used for the procurement of a service van.

Captain Jerome Jacuba, WSAC chairperson, said: “PAGCOR’s donation will be a great help to support our wounded soldiers in terms of accessible mobility.”

OSSEI and the provincial governments of Isabela and Barange Bautista in Laguna San Pablo received PHP2.46m, PHP2.36m and PHP366,400, respectively.

OSSEI President Bella Villanueva said PAGCOR’s donation will be used to procure hospital equipment for the UP Health Service. The Isabela provincial government will use its grant to purchase oxygen concentrators with nebulisers for several hospitals, while Barangay Bautista will provide ten laptops, one desktop computer and three printer-scanners for the Fernando A Quisumbing Elementary School.