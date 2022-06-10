PAGCOR director Carmen N. Pedrosa passes away

Pedrosa was appointed to the PAGCOR board by president Rodrigo Duterte on July 1, 2016.

The Philippines.- The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) has announced that Carmen N. Pedrosa, one of the members of its board of directors, died on June 8 at the age of 80. Pedrosa was also a well-known author and prominent newspaper columnist. She was appointed to the PAGCOR Board of Directors on July 1, 2016, by president Rodrigo Duterte.

Presidential communications secretary Martin Andanar said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the loved ones of Ms. Pedrosa as they find strength in this period of mourning.”

Outgoing senator Richard Gordon also stated: “I am saddened with the loss of Carmen, a valued friend and a pillar in the journalism industry. Chit had been involved in journalism for over six decades, and that is where the two of us met, both of us full of optimism in hoping that our country would become its best self.”