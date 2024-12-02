PAGCOR delivers health services and assistance to Ilocos Norte residents

The PAGCOR Serbisyo Caravan was at a two-day event at Ilocos Norte Centennial Arena.

The Philippines.- The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) has handed over vital health services and assistance to more than 3,000 residents of Ilocos Norte during a two-day Bawat Buhay Mahalaga Serbisyo Caravan event at the Ilocos Norte Centennial Arena on November 29 and 30.

The regulator provided medical consultations, medicines, and food packs, alongside other community-focused services. It also donated PHP50m to provincial governor Matthew Marcos Manotoc. The contributions included bicycles for barangay patrols, first-aid GoBags, wheelchairs, walking canes, cot beds, and reading glasses. Medicines and medical equipment, such as 2D echo machines, portable ventilators, and glucose/cholesterol/uric acid monitoring devices, were also pledged for delivery by early next year. In addition, 45 livelihood starter packages were raffled off to participants during the event.

AGCOR Vice President for Corporate Social Responsibility Group Ramon Stephen Villaflor (2nd from left) hands over emergency health kits to Ilocos Norte Governor Matthew Marcos Manotoc during the two-day caravan. Joining them are Assistant Vice President for Community Relations and Services Eric Balcos (3rd from left), Casino Filipino Ilocos Norte Branch Manager Danilo Tejano (2nd from right), and Community Relations and Services Senior Manager Joaquin Abejar (far right). Source: PAGCOR.

PAGCOR revealed plans to offer educational grants through its Ayudang Hatid ay Tagumpay programme, with the total number of scholars to finalised with the provincial government.

Ramon Stephen Villaflor, head of PAGCOR’s Corporate Social Responsibility Group, said: “PAGCOR brought the Bawat Buhay Mahalaga Serbisyo Caravan to Ilocos Norte as part of our mission to make essential services accessible to communities across the country. We launched this initiative in Bulacan last year, and now we’ve reached Ilocos Norte. Soon, we will also bring the caravan to the Visayas and Mindanao.”

Governor Manotoc added: “Allow me to extend my deepest thanks to PAGCOR, Chairman Al Tengco, and, of course, President Bongbong Marcos Jr. We are truly honoured to host the Serbisyo Caravan. This is our first PAGCOR event of this scale, and we look forward to a stronger partnership and lasting friendship with the PAGCOR family.”

See also: PAGCOR reaffirms regulatory oversight of Freeport Area of Bataan

In November, PAGCOR handed over a consignment of more than 21,000 food and non-food relief packs to communities affected by Typhoon Ofel. The agency donated 1,000 packs to displaced residents in Apayao, 2,000 packs to residents in Cagayan, 5,000 packs to residents of Isabela and 2,000 packs to residents of Pagudpud, Ilocos Norte.

See also: Casinos in the Philippines: GGR up 37.5% for Q3