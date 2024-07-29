PAGCOR chairman Alejandro Tengco among PeopleAsia Men Who Matter awardees

Tengco was recognised for his contributions to the gaming industry in the Philippines.

The Philippines.- Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) chairman and CEO Alejandro Tengco has been named one of PeopleAsia Magazine’s Men Who Matter. The magazine said Tengco’s leadership had been transformative for PAGCOR.

In his acceptance speech, Tengco expressed gratitude to PAGCOR employees and emphasised their collective efforts. Tengco noted that the directive to wind down the operations of all Philippine offshore gaming operators by the end of the year was a significant task ahead.

In the first half of the year, PAGCOR’s net income was up 121.48 per cent in year-on-year terms to PHP6.56bn (US$112.34m) while total gross income reached PHP51.76bn (US$886.17m), up by 42.92 per cent.