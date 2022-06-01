PAGCOR awarded at 2022 Privacy Awareness Week

The regulator won two awards at the event held by the National Privacy Commission (NPC).

The Philippines.- The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) has picked up two awards at the National Privacy Commission’s 2022 Privacy Awareness Week. The regulator beat ten other nominees to win the Privacy Management Program Award (Government Sector). Data privacy officer Maria Concepcion Gloria-Rubio was named Data Protection Officer of the Year.

The awards ceremony was held on May 26 at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC). Ross Sherwin De Claro, PAGCOR’s Information Technology Department (ITD) senior manager II, had been shortlisted for the Privacy Advocate of the Year award.

PAGCOR chairman and CEO Andrea Domingo said: “We recognize the challenges and obligations to respect the fundamental human right to privacy of all our customers while ensuring free flow of information to promote innovation and growth.”

ITD assistant vice president II Hector Melencio added: “On behalf of our Chairman, Ms. Andrea Domingo, we would like to thank the NPC for giving this award to us in recognition for all our efforts on data privacy. We are also doing this in relation to Anti-Money Laundering.”

