Thai HiLo is now available at SA Gaming

Press release.- SA Gaming has announced the launch of Thai HiLo, a highly popular dice game played in Thailand. The game welcomes players to predict the outcome of three dice. Players can bet on high, low, or specific combinations, and experience the thrill of this cultural classic.

In Thai HiLo, total scores from 3 to 10 are regarded as Lo, while those from 12 to 18 are regarded as Hi. A total score of 11 is known as HiLo and there is an individual bet type for this. Apart from the total score, players can also place bets to guess if some of the dice contain a specific number or can form a specified combination.

With a total of 36 bet types, Thai HiLo offers dynamic and exciting gameplay. It is a favourite of players from Southeast Asia and therefore a must-have for any operator targeting the region.

SA Gaming bids farewell to ICE Barcelona 2025, reports huge success

SA Gaming has reflected on the success of its recent exhibition in ICE Barcelona. According to the company, the event marked a significant milestone as it could showcase its resilience and adaptability. Despite relocating from London, the event remained the largest in the sector, attracting a remarkable number of visitors. Sales representatives reported a high closing rate, reflecting the eagerness of visitors to engage in meaningful discussions and explore new business opportunities.

The exhibition was notably more crowded than anticipated. SA Gaming’s “Scan and Win” counter and interactive zones drew exceptional traffic. Visitors were enthusiastic about following the social media channels of SA Gaming, which gave out souvenirs. The overwhelming response led to a complete sell-out of souvenirs, which certainly was a testament to the company’s strong appeal.

Additionally, the promotional team distributed large tote bags with SA Gaming’s logo at the entrance of the halls and they quickly became a crowd favourite. With a spacious design, the bags allowed visitors to carry all the materials they collected throughout the show, ensuring the company’s branding was seen throughout the exhibition hall.

The company said: “SA Gaming would like to express its gratitude for the positive response and the connections built in the three-day ICE. It marks just the beginning of the year, and the team is excited about the bright prospects ahead, anticipating more successful exhibitions and opportunities to engage with the industry.”