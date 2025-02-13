Casino dealers suffer injuries from new equipment, Macau legislator claims

Leong Sun Iok says new facilities have caused occupational injuries.

Macau.- Legislator Leong Sun Iok has claimed that casino dealers are facing injuries due to new equipment that requires intense activity in a short time. According to Macau Business, he said some dealers have reported hand abrasions and tendonitis from the repeated motions needed to operate the equipment quickly.

According to data from the Labour Affairs Bureau, occupational accidents in the gaming sector account for nearly 30 per cent of all work-related injuries in Macau. Meanwhile, Citigroup has reported that Sands China and Wynn Macau have fully adopted smart technology for their mass baccarat tables following MGM China and Galaxy Entertainment Group.

In January, the Statistics and Census Bureau (DSEC) reported that the number of full-time employees in the gaming industry decreased 0.2 per cent sequentially in the last quarter of 2024 to 71,600 employees. The figure represents around 18.6 per cent of all employees in Macau.

Total employment in Macau fell by 0.3 per cent quarterly to 378,300. The unemployment rate remained stable at 1.7 per cent while the labour participation rate dropped by 0.3 percentage points to 67.7 per cent. Employee numbers in wholesale and retail trade and in hospitality fell by 2.7 per cent and 0.7 per cent respectively to 41,200 and 30,400. Employment in construction fell by 4 per cent and the restaurant industry saw an increase of 0.4 per cent sequentially to 21,600.

Chui Hou Ian steps down as deputy director of the Macau DICJ

Chui Hou Ian has stepped down as deputy director of Macau’s Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau (DICJ). His term ended on February 8. Lei Seak Chio has taken up the role for a one-year term.

Ian had been appointed deputy director in 2021 after serving as an adviser to the then-secretary for economy and finance, Lei Wai Nong, since 2020. On January 8, the DICJ appointed Lio Chi Chong as acting director following the departure of former director Adriano Ho, who was appointed as the new commissioner of Macau Customs. No permanent replacement has been announced yet.