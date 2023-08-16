NSW government launches independent panel on gaming reform

The panel is led by former New South Wales Liquor, Gaming and Racing commissioner Michael Foggo.

The panel has met to discuss the New South Wales government’s cashless gambling trial.

Australia.- The New South Wales Government has commenced the inaugural session of an independent panel convened to analyse the forthcoming cashless gaming trial in the state. The primary objective of the first meeting was to finalize the trial’s design and regulatory parameters, minimum venue requirements and the involvement of a technology provider.

Minister for gaming and racing David Harris expressed his satisfaction with the panel’s emphasis on planning for the cashless gaming trial.

He said: “The Panel’s first priority is to confirm the design and regulatory settings for the expanded cashless gaming trial, to ensure it can start as soon as possible. This includes deciding which venues will take part, and ensuring there is an appropriate mix of hotels and clubs across metropolitan and regional areas.

“By imposing certain mandatory requirements, the Panel can ensure that the trial will have strong data security and privacy protections in place.”

The panel will also provide a roadmap for gaming reform implementation to the NSW Government by November 2024. Among the focus areas are suggestions for allocation of the AU$100m harm minimisation fund, the expansion of the self-exclusion register to enable third-party exclusions and the integration of facial recognition technology for exclusion.

Additionally, the panel will be consulted on a review of the ClubGRANTS Scheme, which is being undertaken by Liquor & Gaming NSW in consultation with the Cabinet Office and NSW Treasury. This review will be conducted separately.

Chair Michael Foggo said: “The panel is set up so that a range of key stakeholders and experts are represented including industry, gambling harm minimisation experts, academic experts, law enforcement and cyber security.

“It also has the ability to seek input from other external experts in the field and government bodies such as the NSW Crime Commission, the NSW Information and Privacy Commission and AUSTRAC.”

The panel will meet monthly with additional meetings as required.