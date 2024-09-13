NICC issues show cause notice to The Star Entertainment Group

The regulator seeks the casino operator’s response as to why it should not take disciplinary action.

Australia.- The New South Wales Independent Casino Commission (NICC) has issued a show cause notice to The Star Entertainment Group asking for an explanation of why it should not face disciplinary action for breaches mentioned in the second Bell Report.

“Bell Two” probed the casino’s adherence to regulatory standards, financial obligations and the efficacy of its reform agenda since the original inquiry. It found The Star to be “falling short of what is required from a suitable casino operator.”

The notice is about four significant breaches detailed in the report, including a case of cash fraud, failure to check the wealth source of many high-risk members, and fraudulent entries that put vulnerable customers at a higher risk.

The regulator has also sent a letter regarding The Star’s management, operation, and culture, as well as the effectiveness and implementation of its remediation plan and its overall suitability to hold a casino licence. The company has 14 days to respond before the NICC decides on the next steps, which could include cancelling the licence, imposing a penalty of up to AU$100m, changing the licence terms, requiring an enforceable undertaking or sending a letter of censure to the casino operator.

The NICC stated it continues to consider its response to the Bell Report including The Star’s ability to obtain financial resources to ensure the financial viability of the casino.

Yesterday (September 12), the Star announced that it has further delayed the release of its financial report for the year ended June 30, 2024. It said it continues to work with stakeholders and advisers regarding its financial position. The company said it would provide an update when it is able to do so.

Queensland gambling regulator questioned over Star Brisbane casino approval

The Queensland Office of Liquor and Gaming Regulation (OLGR) has been questioned for granting a casino licence to The Star Brisbane just two days before the NICC released the report on Adam Bell SC’s second inquiry into the operator.

Queensland attorney-general Yvette D’Ath said the OLGR had been closely monitoring The Star’s remediation efforts and was in regular communication with the NICC. She said: “We also acknowledge that NICC has not yet announced its response to the Bell Two report, and we’ll continue to monitor the situation and work through any implications for The Star’s Queensland operations.”