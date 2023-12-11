NagaCorp founder and CEO Chen Lip Keong dies

NagaCorp has announced that its founder died on December 8.

Cambodia.- NagaCorp has announced through a company filing that its founder and senior chief executive officer, Tan Sri Dr. Chen Lip Keong, died on December 8 due to illness. The company said Chen’s entrepreneurial understanding and managerial expertise were pivotal in establishing a foundation for the group’s sustained growth.

It said that under his leadership, the company had achieved “remarkable growth and development after years of careful navigation of the business and skilful and strategic management.”

The board has named Chen Yiy Fon, an executive director since April 5, 2022, as chief executive officer of the group, effective December 10. he is a son of Dr. Chen and previously served as the chief executive officer.

The board said it will “continue the group’s business operations by adhering to the business strategies laid down by the Board. The board is of the view that the passing away of Dr. Chen will not have any material impact on the operations of the group.”

