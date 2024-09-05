MGM China co-organises Responsible Gaming Community Carnival

Nearly 2,000 residents and tourists participated in the event.

Macau.- MGM China has collaborated with the Macao New Chinese Youth Association to organise the Responsible Gaming Community Carnival, with the Social Welfare Bureau of Macao SAR, the University of Macao, and the Macao Polytechnic University (MPU).

Thw event featured a variety of activities, including stage performances and booth games. It attracted nearly 2,000 residents and tourists.

Tina Wong, director of Responsible Gaming of MGM, said, “The implementation of RG helps make a protective shield in building Macau as a safe city, and promotes the development of the city’s tourism and leisure industry in a healthy manner.

“Our efforts to the promotion of RG and positive financial value will help prevent local youth from problem gambling. In future, MGM will continue to collaborate with different organizations and offer tailor-made promotional and educational programs for groups in need, shaping Macau a more pleasant city to live in.”

Wong Chi Choi, president of Macao New Chinese Youth Association, added, “Since 2007, the Macao New Chinese Youth Association has been rolling out different initiatives enabling local youth to learn more about the risks of gambling disorders.

“We are partnering with MGM for the second year to disseminate RG information to tourists, residents and frontline gaming employees, which allows them to know how to prevent themselves from addiction and seek for help when in need.”

In August, MGM announced the MGM Financial Education School Tour 2024 – Hero of Egg Waffle. The programme aims to prevent problem gambling and promote financial awareness. It includes interactive sessions and storytelling. MGM also has a memorandum of understanding with the City University of Macau (CityU) to inaugurate a Responsible Gaming Project on Campus.

