Melco Resorts remits PHP3m to fund community program

Melco Resorts, the company behind City of Dreams Manila, has signed a Memorandum of Agreement with Operation Smile Philippines in Parañaque City.

The Philippines.- The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) has announced that the casino operator Melco Resorts has remitted PHP3m (US$56.2m) to help fund a community-based program being undertaken by Operation Smile Philippines (OSP).

The company has signed a Memorandum of Agreement with OSP in Parañaque City to formalise its provision of financial assistance to the institution’s Community Health Assistance Program (CHAP).

PAGCOR requires all of its casino licensees to choose a beneficiary foundation to fulfil its corporate social responsibility purposes. The licensees must fund their respective foundations by putting aside a share of their gross gaming revenue.

Clarence Chung, Melco Leisure president and chairman, said: “In keeping with MRP Foundation’s commitment to implement and fund health programs, we are glad to continue supporting Operation Smile Philippines’ projects to help improve the health of Filipino mothers and children while contributing to the advancement of the government’s efforts to secure a more resilient healthcare system.”

PAGCOR chairman and CEO Andrea Domingo added: “The partnership between the MRP and OSP would help address the medical needs of those who cannot afford expensive health-related treatment and services.”

PAGCOR awarded at 2022 Privacy Awareness Week

As previously reported by Focus Gaming News, PAGCOR picked up two awards at the National Privacy Commission’s 2022 Privacy Awareness Week. The regulator beat ten other nominees to win the Privacy Management Program Award (Government Sector). Data privacy officer Maria Concepcion Gloria-Rubio was named Data Protection Officer of the Year.

Ross Sherwin De Claro, PAGCOR’s Information Technology Department (ITD) senior manager II, was shortlisted for the Privacy Advocate of the Year award.