Melco Cyprus launches recruitment campaign seeking to fill 1,000 jobs

The Melco Cyprus casino is expected to open in the second quarter of 2023.

The City of Dreams Mediterranean integrated resort has vacancies in a range of areas.

Cyprus.- Melco’s City of Dreams Mediterranean integrated resort has launched a recruitment campaign as it aims to fill more than 1,000 vacancies in a range of areas.

Grant Johnson, property general manager of City of Dreams Mediterranean and Cyprus Casinos, said: “Investing in human capital is one of the most important aspects of Melco’s operation. We focus on selecting and developing top talent so that our customers can enjoy the highest standards of service, and we offer world-class training and opportunities for professional and personal growth for colleagues.

“Melco develops colleagues’ skills and builds on their competences to enhance performance and delivers value and personal growth along with competitive remuneration and benefits packages. We take pride in providing opportunities that help advance colleagues’ careers in the global hospitality and entertainment industry.”

Melco expects to eventually create 2,500 permanent jobs when the the complex opens. Melco Cyprus currently employs around 700 people, the vast majority Cypriot citizens. The casino operator expects that number to reach 1,500 in the coming months.

In August, Melco Resorts and Entertainment chairman and chief executive Lawrence Ho Yau Lung said Melco’s City of Dreams Mediterranean integrated resort had experienced delays due to difficulties with contractors and added he expects to open the IR early in the second quarter of 2023, subject to regulatory approvals.