Melco Cyprus launches dealer school

Cyprus.- Melco’s City of Dreams Mediterranean integrated resort has launched Cyprus’s first in-house table games dealer school. The school offers opportunities for prospective dealers who wish to work at Europe’s first integrated resort.

Suitable candidates over the age of 21 will be invited to enrol in a paid three-month programme to receive training from table games experts and go on to become part of the company. Those who join the company will begin paid employment on December 5 and take their first training session at the Zavos Pavilion in Limassol. The second session will commence on January 9.

Grant Johnson, property general manager of City of Dreams Mediterranean and Cyprus Casinos, said: “in alignment with our global recruitment philosophy which is to ‘hire on attitude, image and potential and train on skills,’ we focus on selecting talent with the highest potential to serve guests.

“As colleagues who interact most with our clientele, dealers are the face of the establishment. They must possess qualities such as adaptability, agility, perfectionism and knowledge. Dealing is an art form, and we want to ensure Melco’s dealers master the art through a paid three-month training programme – learning from the best in the industry.”

Melco expects to create 2,500 permanent jobs when City of Dreams Mediterranean opens. It currently employs around 700 people, the vast majority Cypriots. The casino operator expects that number to reach 1,500 in the coming months.

In August, Melco Resorts and Entertainment chairman and chief executive Lawrence Ho Yau Lung said Melco’s City of Dreams Mediterranean integrated resort had experienced delays due to difficulties with contractors but that he expects the IR to open early in the second quarter of 2023, subject to regulatory approvals.