MegaPari’s strategy for local gambling markets

Press release.- In the previous year, MegaPari made a successful entry into South Asia, emphasizing customized websites and convenient local payment systems to elevate the gaming experience for players in the region.

Recognizing the importance of catering to local interests, the company strategically utilized regional holidays and events to introduce relevant promotions. A notable example includes the celebration of Philippine Independence Day, where players were delighted with free spins.

These localization efforts have resulted in significant outcomes for MegaPari. Over the past six months, there has been a noteworthy increase of a quarter in the number of affiliates and players in Asia. Furthermore, the growth in the amount of bets has experienced a substantial surge, doubling during this period, consequently boosting the earnings of affiliates.

Localized customer support improves user experience. How does MegaPari approach this crucial point?

MegaPari places a strong emphasis on providing localized customer support to enhance the overall user experience. The dedicated support team, composed of experienced iGaming managers, ensures efficient assistance and quick issue resolution for users.

To cater to the diverse preferences of players, MegaPari offers various communication channels, including email, live chat, and the mobile app. This array of options aims to maximize convenience and comfort, allowing users to choose the method that best suits their needs.

MegaPari’s support system stands out for its ability to communicate in multiple languages. With proficiency in various languages, the team efficiently helps players and affiliates with questions and personalized guidance.

MegaPari’s tailored strategies in South Asia have driven notable growth in affiliates, players, and bets. This comprehensive strategy positions MegaPari as a leader in online betting, appealing to a large audience and subsequently boosting affiliate revenues.

For collaboration proposals, contact [email protected]