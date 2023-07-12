Manila expo attracts VIP influencers and KOLs

The event will feature an exciting line-up of household names confirmed to attend the 2-day conference.

Press release.- SiGMA Asia’s inaugural Manila expo, which will be held this July from the 19th to 22nd, at the SMX Convention Centre, has generated significant interest in the industry, with an exciting line-up of household names confirmed to attend the 2-day conference.

An expert-led agenda will see a plethora of high-profile influencers, policy makers, academics, and thought leaders take on topics trending across both the online and land-based gaming sectors in South East Asia. From ensuring compliance, and integrating AI into the future of regulation to the role played by Integrated Resorts in economic development, there’s plenty for delegates to sink their teeth into.

Leading the pack is an opening keynote delivered by Alejandro H.Tengco, chairman and CEO at regulator-operator PAGCOR, with further keynotes and panels throughout the day from well-known personalities such as Dr. Sara Al Madani, who stands out for her drive to empower aspiring entrepreneurs in the UAE, Kelvin Lester K. Lee, the Commissioner, Securities and Exchange Commission (Philippines), Josh Yugen, a visionary entrepreneur who is also the founder of YUGEN PR & XPEDITION Magazine, Nameer Khan – Serial Founder, Advisor & Investor who is the Co-founder & Chairman of the MENA Fintech Association, James Rumohr – Co Founder of Kumu, and Megan Pormer, a tech investor, entrepreneur, and motivational speaker.

Attendees can also expect to rub shoulders with some of the Philippine’s most famous faces, including; thisisatin, a young entrepreneur making waves for her creativity and drive, Kylie Verzosa, a renowned actress and mental health advocate, and Michele Gumabao – a star athlete for the Creamline Cool Smashers of the Premier Volleyball League.

Influential guest speakers and panellists bring expertise to SiGMA Asia conference

Alejando H. Tengco – Chairman and CEO of PAGCOR

Tengco, who took over the reins from Andrea Domingo as Chairman and CEO of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) last August, will deliver the opening keynote address for SiGMA Asia’s inaugural Manila conference. His keynote address aims to spark important discussions about the future of the gaming industry in South East Asia. Tengco’s considerable knowledge, and experience will provide invaluable insights into the challenges and opportunities that are facing the gaming industry in the region.

Under his guidance, PAGCOR has achieved remarkable milestones. Notably, the organisation’s total income for 2022 surged to a record-breaking figure of P58.96bn ($1bn), indicating a substantial 66 per cent rise compared to the previous year. Consequently, PAGCOR’s contribution to the nation’s development experienced an impressive 51 per cent upswing.

Tengco will also appear as the cover story for SiGMA Magazine this July.

Kelvin Lester K. Lee – Commissioner, Securities and Exchange Commission (Philippines)

Atty. Kelvin Lester Lee is a Commissioner of the Securities and Exchange Commission of the Philippines, a Manila Times Business Columnist, a Law Professor on Corporate Governance, and a Corporate Law Lecturer for various Mandatory Continuing Legal Education (MCLE) programs.

Atty. Lee is the Supervising Commissioner of the Markets and Securities Regulation Department (MSRD) and the Information & Communications Technology Department (ICTD). He also spearheaded the establishment of (and currently supervises) the International Affairs and Protocol Division (IAPD) and PhiliFintech Innovation Office (PhiliFiNNO) of the Commission.

In 2022, he was selected as a Lee Kuan Yew Senior Fellow in Public Service of the National University of Singapore and recognized as a Blockchain Champion by the Blockchain Council of the Philippines. In 2023, he was awarded as the Outstanding Fintech Innovation Leader in the Philippines during the Asian Digital Finance Forum and Awards. He also recently won a Gold Stevie Award for Thought Leader of the Year and a Grand Stevie Award for garnering the highest-scoring nomination from the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards.

Catch his keynote on the 20th at 12.45, where he’ll speak on AI and the future of regulation – discussing how the Securities and Exchange Commission can be adapted for the digital era.

Dr. Sara al Madani – The Emirati Entrepreneur

Dr. Sara Al Madani is a prominent figure in the fields of technology and entrepreneurship. She has made significant contributions to the business world – becoming a board member of the UAE SME Council in 2015 and the youngest board member to join the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry in 2014. As a tech entrepreneur, Sara has demonstrated her visionary mindset by founding and leading several successful ventures. Her expertise lies in utilising technology to streamline processes and drive business growth.

Not only has she achieved remarkable success in her own ventures, but Sara is also passionate about inspiring and empowering aspiring entrepreneurs. Through her mentorship programs and public speaking engagements, she shares her invaluable insights and experiences, motivating others to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams. Sara Al Madani’s work is a testament to her dedication, determination, and ability to create positive change in the industry.

Al Madani is a well-known speaker at many universities, colleges, and institutes. In 2021 she was named the most influential leader by the Asia one World leaders summit, going on to win the Pride of UAE Award from the Herald Global and Motivational Influencer of the Year from FilmFare in 2023.

Josh Yugen – Founder of YUGEN PR & XPEDITION Magazine

Josh Yugen is a visionary entrepreneur and the founder of Yugen PR, a highly regarded public relations agency. With a deep understanding of the power of storytelling and effective communication, Josh has built a reputation for his strategic approach to brand promotion and reputation management.

Through Yugen PR, he has helped numerous companies and individuals craft compelling narratives that resonate with their target audiences. Josh’s expertise lies in leveraging traditional and digital media platforms to generate widespread visibility and positive brand perception. His innovative strategies and keen understanding of the ever-evolving media landscape have earned him recognition as a trusted advisor in the industry. Josh Yugen’s entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to excellence continue to drive Yugen PR’s success, making him a notable figure in the world of public relations.

Yugen is also the first Southeast Asian to own a luxury travel and fashion publication which is homegrown in Dubai (XPEDITION Magazine), and a franchise holder of 3 Miss Universe countries namely Bahrain, Egypt, and Pakistan.

Nameer Khan – Serial Founder, Advisor & Investor

Nameer Khan is an influential figure in the fintech landscape and holds the esteemed position of Chairman at the MENA Fintech Association (MFTA). As one of the Middle East’s Top 20 fintech influencers, Nameer has made significant contributions to the development and growth of the fintech industry in the region, strategically partnering with the regional regulators and central banks to establish a robust fintech framework.

With his vast knowledge and expertise, he plays a pivotal role in shaping the fintech ecosystem, fostering collaboration between key stakeholders, and driving innovation. Through his leadership at MFTA, Nameer strives to create a conducive environment for fintech startups and entrepreneurs to thrive, while also advocating for policies that promote financial inclusion and technological advancements. His efforts have not only gained him recognition but have also positioned him as a trusted voice and a driving force behind the fintech revolution in the Middle East.

He serves as an advisor to several top-tier banks in the Middle East and has established and delivered AI and Digital Transformation programs for leading Financial Centers.

Megan Pormer – Tech investor, entrepreneur, and motivational speaker

Megan Pormer is a notable figure in the world of tech investment and entrepreneurship. With a keen eye for promising ventures, she has established herself as a successful tech investor, supporting and nurturing innovative startups. Megan’s ability to identify emerging trends and disruptive technologies has allowed her to make strategic investments that have yielded significant returns.

Megan’s entrepreneurial journey is characterised by her drive, determination, and passion for harnessing technology to solve real-world problems. Through her investments and entrepreneurial endeavours, she not only contributes to the growth of the tech ecosystem but also inspires and empowers aspiring entrepreneurs to pursue their own ventures. Megan Pormer’s role as a tech investor and entrepreneur exemplifies her forward-thinking mindset and her commitment to shaping the future of the industry.

In 2022 Pormer collaborated with EarthFund DAO to launch a Female Empowerment DAO to help raise money to send four women who have suffered abuse and trauma to a 3–day event to help them heal and overcome their past. Megan Pormer is also a model, actress, doctor, television personality and cancer activist who won Miss Dubai in 2019.

James Rumohr – Co Founder of Kumu

James Rumohr is a notable co-founder of Kumu, a popular social media and livestreaming platform based in the Philippines. With his visionary mindset and entrepreneurial spirit, Rumohr played a key role in establishing Kumu as a leading platform for connecting and engaging with audiences through live interactive content. His passion for fostering meaningful connections and empowering content creators has been instrumental in the platform’s success, making Kumu a vibrant community where users can showcase their talents, participate in live events, and build genuine connections with a diverse audience.

