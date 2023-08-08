Malaysia police probe betting on upcoming state elections

No arrests have been made yet but the police are closely monitoring the case.

Penang authorities are investigating small-scale betting on election outcomes.

Malaysia.- Authorities in Penang are investigating reported betting on the results of the upcoming state elections scheduled for August 12. State police chief Datuk Khaw Kok Chin said police are monitoring the situation and that initial findings suggest activities are limited in scale.

It’s believed that bets were being placed on predictions regarding the winners and losers of state seats. Speaking after overseeing the early voting process at the State Contingent Police Headquarters (IPK), Datuk Khaw Kok Chin told Malay Mail that the activity does not seem to be linked to large gambling syndicates.

A few weeks ago, police in Penang arrested five men, including a foreign national, in relation to alleged online gambling operations. In the first raid, police targeted a house in Persiaran Pantai Jerjak Bayan Lepas, arresting four men. A fifth man was arrested at a residence in Jelutong several hours later.

Police also raided an office in Jelutong an hour later. No arrests were made there but police believe the office was used for graphic design, social media promotion for gambling platforms linked to Nepal, Singapore, and Malaysia.