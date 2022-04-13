Malaysia: 3 arrested over illegal online gambling

Police in Desa Petaling have arrested three people for allegedly being part of a gambling syndicate.

Malaysia.- Two men and a woman, aged between 18 and 22, have been arrested after a raid on an alleged illegal online gambling operation in the residential area of ​​Desa Petaling. During the raid, police confiscated two laptops, three mobile phones and a monitor.

Police officers said an investigation under Section 4(1) of the Open Gaming Act is ongoing, with the suspects remanded in custody until tomorrow (April 14).

In February, police arrested 17 people during a raid on an illegal cockfighting event that was being held at an open space at Jalan Bukit Penyau. Police seized four live and two dead chickens, three fighting cocks and an electronic weighing machine. The case was investigated under Section 3(1) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Officers also cut the electricity to nine illegal gambling hubs that were operating in Setapak Jaya, Jalan Tasik Titiwangsa, Jalan Tun Razak, Jalan Ampang Hilir, Jalan Gombak Batu 5 and Setapak. The joint operation against illegal gambling was carried out between police officers and members of Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB), the Malaysian multinational electricity company.