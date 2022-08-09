Malaysia: man fined for gambling on illegal cockfighting

The man has been fined RM1,000 and sentenced to two months in jail for participating in an illegal cockfight last year.

Malaysia.- A man in Kuching, Malaysia has been fined RM1,000 and sentenced to two months in jail after he admitted to having participated in an illegal cockfighting event last year. Chai Kok Ho was arrested on February 14 2021 in a morning raid on a vegetable farm called Jalan Kampung Batu Gong, Siburan.

Police seized RM39,740, five live and two dead cockerels, two cockspurs, a foldable table, and a weighing scale in the raid. Chai was charged under Section 34 of the Penal Code. Animal fighting and baiting are prohibited under the Animal Welfare Act (2015).

Elsewhere, a man was recently fined RM2,000 (US$448) and sentenced to two months in prison after pleading guilty to gambling illegally. Abdul Aziz Saperi, was sentenced under Section 7(2) of the General Gaming Act 1953.

According to The Borneo Post, Aziz was arrested when the police conducted an operation in front of an unnumbered hut in Kampung Sealine 1, Lutong. An examination of the defendant’s smartphone revealed that he had an online gambling application installed. The device was seized as evidence.