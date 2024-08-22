Malaysia: gambling syndicate leader fined for failing to report bribes

Tai Nyuk Kong has been fined RM6,600.

Malaysia.- Tai Nyuk Kong, the leader of an illegal online gambling and lottery syndicate known as Kumpulan Sabah97, has been fined RM6,600 (US$1,518) after admitting he failed to report bribes totalling RM1,100 (US$253).

According to The New Straits Times, the bribes were given to police officers three years ago to avoid interference with illegal lottery ticket sales in the Tawau and Sime Darby, Imam Estate Tawau areas. Tai Nyuk Kong had pleaded for a lenient sentence, stating that he supports five young children and cares for an elderly diabetic mother.