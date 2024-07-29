Malaysia: 8 arrested for alleged illegal cockfighting

Eight men, five locals and three foreigners were arrested.

Malaysia.- Police in Tawau carried out a raid on Saturday (July 27) that ended with the arrest of five locals and three foreigners aged between 25 and 71 for alleged illegal cockfighting. Tawau OCPD assistant commander Jasmin Hussin said police seized eight roosters, cockfighting equipment and cash amounting to RM1,000.

Those arrested are being investigated under Section 21 of the Animal Welfare Enactment 2015, the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953 and Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63.

