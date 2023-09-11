Malaysia: 12 arrested over alleged illegal online gambling

Police raided two call centres in Klang Valley.

Malaysia.- Police in the Klang Valley region have raided two call centres allegedly involved in the promotion of online gambling to the Bangladeshi community. They arrested 12 people, including six foreign males aged between 19 and 37.

Officers seized various electronic devices and equipment, including computers, mobile phones and access cards, as well as three passports and a house key. According to Malay Mail, those arrested were reported to have served in supervisory and customer service roles.

According to ACP Aimihizam Abdul Shukor, six of the suspects will be held for a three-day remand period, while the remaining six will be detained for four days. The investigation is being conducted under Section 420/120B of the Penal Code and Section 4(1) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.