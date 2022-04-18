Macau’s VIP gaming promoter bill to get first reading on April 20

Macau’s Legislative Assembly is expected to give a first reading to the bill on junket businesses and satellite casinos on Wednesday.

Macau.- Macau’s Legislative Assembly has scheduled its first reading of the new bill on junket businesses and satellite casinos for Wednesday (April 20). The Gaming Inspection and Co-ordination Bureau (DICJ) drafted the amendments to gaming promoter regulations in parallel with Macau’s gaming law amendment bill. Both must be approved ahead of a new public tender for Macau gaming rights.

According to a press release from the executive committee, the bill aims to improve oversight of the industry. It would allow junket operators to each work with only one casino operator. Individuals will no longer be licensed as intermediaries; only companies.

The bill also provides criminal penalties for junkets who “illegally accept deposits from the public.” Offenders could face up to five years in prison.

Macau to revise gaming credit law

As previously reported by Focus Gaming News, authorities have announced that the current gaming credit law in Macau may also be amended to improve regulatory standards.

The announcement was made in a memorandum submitted to the Legislative Assembly, along with the new bill that sets out the definitions of junket operators, casino sector management companies and employees. The draft law is titled Regulations on Gambling in Casinos.

The government said that while Law 8/96/M on illegal gambling regulates several gambling-related crimes and offences, it was time to update the law.

It said: “The Macau government considers … it is necessary to improve the respective legal regime to strengthen supervision and ensure the healthy and orderly development of the city’s gaming industry.”

Law 8/96/M punishes all forms of operating, promoting or supporting gaming outside of authorised venues, as well as any fraudulent or illegal gaming within authorised areas, or the provision of loans or gaming credits to customers without a licence.

Macau’s casino licences were due to expire in June 2022, but licences were extended until December 31 to allow time for a new tender after legislation is approved.