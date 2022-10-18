Macau: suspicious gaming transaction reports down 15.5% in first nine months

The number of overall suspicious transactions was 1,677 in the first nine months.

The gaming industry filed 866 suspicious transaction reports in Macau in the first nine months of 2022.

Macau.- Macau’s Financial Intelligence Office has reported that the number of Suspicious Transaction Report (STRs) filed by casino operators fell by 15.5 per cent year-on-year to 866 for the first nine months of this year. Gaming alerts accounted for 51.6 per cent of all suspicious transactions flagged in Macau between January 1 and September 30.

In the same period last year, casino operators reported 1,025 notifications. The total number of suspicious transactions in Macau for the first three quarters was 1,677, down 13.4 per cent year-on-year. Financial and insurance institutions accounted for 611 reports, down 8.1 per cent and representing 36.5 per cent of all suspicious transactions. Reports about other institutions totalled 200, down 19 per cent year-on-year.

In 2021, the GIF reported a total of 1,330 STRs in Macau, up 9.5 per cent when compared to 2020.