Macau slot parlours could be treated like satellite casinos under new gaming law

Macau wants to end the current sub-concession system under new gaming laws.

According to gaming regulation experts, slot lounges located outside casinos could be in a similar legal position to satellite casinos.

Macau.- Two gambling regulation experts have told GGRAsia that Macau’s gaming law amendment bill could put some of the city’s independent slot machine operators in a similar legal position to the city’s satellite casinos.

All six Macau gaming franchisees operate slot machine lounges, most of which are located inside casinos. Five such lounges under the Mocha Club brand are classified by regulators as non-casino slot machines.

António Lobo Vilela, an expert on gaming law said that current administrative regulations allowed slot machine lounges to operate in non-casino venues, but administrative regulations will be overridden by new amendments to gambling laws.

As of December 31, there were eight Mocha clubs active. One is located in Altira Macau, a casino owned by Melco Resorts; two are in satellite casino hotels; two are connected to corresponding premises in non-gaming hotels, and three are connected to other business premises.

All Macau casino operators have requested extension of concessions

All six casino operators in Macau have been confirmed to have applied to extend their franchises until another tender later this year. Current licences were due to expire in June, but last month Lei Wai Nong, Macau’s secretary for economy and finance, confirmed that licences will be extended until December 31.

Macau’s gaming law amendment bill, which is still in debate, would allow up to six gaming concessions with a length of 10 years and the possibility of a 3-year extension. A final reading of the gaming law amendment bill is expected by June.